UAMS gets $10 million grant to study Alzheimer's disease

LITTLE ROCK — A researcher at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded $10 million to study the causes and possible treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

UAMS said Wednesday that researcher Sue Griffin will lead the team that received the five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health. UAMS said the researchers will study a possible link between Alzheimer's and obesity and type-2 diabetes and design drugs that can counteract the effects of the disease.

The grant is a renewal of funding that has been in place since 1995 for Griffin's research team.

Griffin said Arkansas is "a pivotal place" to study Alzheimer's because the state ranks high in obesity, diabetes and other problems associated with increased risk for the disease.