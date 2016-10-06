Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 06, 2016, 7:13 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Missing man's body found in rural area of Pulaski County, sheriff's office says

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 6:02 p.m.

Gregory Muzkya, 36, of Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Gregory Muzkya, 36, of Little Rock

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing man whose body was found Wednesday in a wooded area of Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory Muzkya, 36, of Little Rock was reported missing Oct. 1 by his sister, Stephanie Muzyka, who told authorities that she had not seen her brother since Sept. 14 when a sheriff's deputy impounded his vehicle that morning.

Authorities said that Muzyka, who had not been to his listed residential address off Yacht Club Road in months, was last seen walking on Barrett Road.

The sheriff's office recovered a body Wednesday in a wooded area owned by Central Arkansas Water off Arkansas 300 and north of Barrett Road, according to a statement Thursday afternoon.

That body, authorities said, was then transported to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Missing man's body found in rural area of Pulaski County, sheriff's office says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online