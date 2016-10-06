Missing man's body found in rural area of Pulaski County, sheriff's office says

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing man whose body was found Wednesday in a wooded area of Pulaski County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gregory Muzkya, 36, of Little Rock was reported missing Oct. 1 by his sister, Stephanie Muzyka, who told authorities that she had not seen her brother since Sept. 14 when a sheriff's deputy impounded his vehicle that morning.

Authorities said that Muzyka, who had not been to his listed residential address off Yacht Club Road in months, was last seen walking on Barrett Road.

The sheriff's office recovered a body Wednesday in a wooded area owned by Central Arkansas Water off Arkansas 300 and north of Barrett Road, according to a statement Thursday afternoon.

That body, authorities said, was then transported to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification.