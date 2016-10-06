Home /
One in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
This article was published today at 9:20 p.m. Updated today at 9:52 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
16th and Peyton streets
One person was reported to be in critical condition after a shooting in Little Rock Thursday night.
Dispatch records show Little Rock police were called shortly after 8:40 p.m. to the area of 16th and Peyton streets to investigate a shooting that had just occurred.
The agency said a short time later on Twitter that there were two victims and one was in critical condition.
It wasn't immediately clear whether any arrests had been made or the extent of the injuries to the second victim.
The Thursday night shooting unfolded a couple blocks northeast of a shooting in the 1600 block of Cone Lane that injured a 15-year-old boy hours earlier. There was no word on whether the two cases were related.
In the earlier shooting, which happened around 4:30 p.m., the victim told investigators two men came to the area and fired multiple times at him. The teen, who was said to be hit in the leg, was listed in stable condition.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
PopulistMom says... October 6, 2016 at 9:54 p.m.
I just happen to be in the emergency room with one of them. (I'm here with an elderly relative.) (In the interest of safety, I will not disclose which er. ). I won't be going out to my car anytime soon. If we just had decent schools, social services, -and recreational activities, we would not have this crime. Most dems want to spend on pre-k. I favor spending money on tutoring, sports, and camps for 10 to 18 year olds.
