Arkansas judge warns jury in murder trial that profanity, threats not allowed

Craighead County Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer admonished jurors in Richard Tarver's capital murder trial Friday, telling them that profanity and threats were not tolerated.

Jurors deliberated for 10 hours Thursday without returning a verdict and returned to deliberating Friday morning. Thyer told jurors they had to "maintain civility" and could not "abuse exhibits."

Two female jurors were crying when the jury was warned.

Tarver, 31, of Bay is charged in the July 3, 2015, slaying of Lavinda Counce, also of Bay.

Tarver confessed to the shooting when arrested July 17, 2015, and prosecutors played a 59-minute video of his confession during the trial. In it, Tarver said he had watched multiple episodes of the television program The Walking Dead the evening before the killing, and wanted to prepare for a zombie apocalypse by learning what it felt like to shoot someone.

Randel Miller, a Jonesboro attorney defending Tarver, said Tarver concocted the confession because investigators threatened to arrest his wife and take away his children if he didn't admit to killing Counce.

