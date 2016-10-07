Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 07, 2016, 3:16 p.m.
Arkansas woman, 50, found dead in her home of gunshot wound

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.

FORREST CITY — Police in Forrest City say a 50-year-old woman has been found dead in her home.

Police say officers Thursday were investigating reports that a woman had been shot when they found Diane Winters Turner dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests in connection with the woman's death were announced, but police say they did arrest Turner's husband on an unrelated weapons charge.

Online jail records show the husband remained in jail Friday in lieu of $100,000 bond. No attorney was listed for him.

