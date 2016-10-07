Home /
PHOTOS: Father and daughter find 2-carat diamond at state park
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:51 a.m.
It took a vacationing father and daughter just one hour to find a 2.03-carat diamond sparkling in the dirt at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park on Monday.
Dan Frederick and his daughter, Lauren, decided to journey from Renton, Wash., to the state park in Murfreesboro after they scoured the Internet for "places to find gems," according to a news release.
They started searching the north end of the park around 8 a.m., and Frederick said he spotted the gem's metallic sheen about 3 feet away from him less than an hour later, the release said.
Weather conditions might have contributed to the Fredericks' find. Diamonds are heavy for their size, the release said, and when rain washes dirt away, they become exposed and easier to spot.
The gem, nicknamed "The Lucky Diamond," is pearly white in color with a distinct triangular shape, park interpreter Betty Coors said.
"This is an example of a diamond that all park visitors dream of taking home," Coors said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Father and daughter find 2-carat diamond at state park
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.