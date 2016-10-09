Minnesota shooter says another visit to UA likely

Minnesota junior basketball guard Gabe Kalscheur and his mother arrived in Fayetteville late Friday afternoon for an unofficial visit, and it looks like they'll be back.

Kalscheur, 6-4, 190 pounds, of Minneapolis De La Salle, has scholarship offers from Minnesota, North Dakota and Northern Iowa, while drawing strong interest from Arkansas.

He and his mother were able to watch the Hogs practice Saturday morning, and he said he came away impressed with the atmosphere.

"I like how everyone knows each other," Kalscheur said. "A lot of people just came up to me and greeted me, and I didn't even know them. That was really cool. It was special."

An outstanding shooter, Kalscheur scored 27 points to help De La Salle win its fifth consecutive 3A state championship game as a sophomore.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson stressed to him the offensive freedom the Razorbacks allow, Kalscheur said.

"They play freely," he said. "[Anderson] coaches them hard at practice, and in the game he just expects them to play and play freely. It's very attractive. I like that a lot. I like an uptempo game, and I can see they like the three-point line. I like the three-point line, too."

Like a lot of out-of-state prospects, Kalscheur said he wasn't sure what to expect before arriving in Arkansas.

"The interest level has raised up a little bit," he said. "I didn't think it was going to be as nice. It's lot more than I expected."

He also said Razorbacks assistant coach Scotty Thurman has been aggressive in trying to get him down for a visit.

"It's a good relationship," Kalscheur said. "He texts me about like once a week to see how I'm doing and everything and how my parents are doing, and I feel like that's really nice. He tells me he sees a lot of himself in me and how I play and how he played."

Kalscheur said his mother hit if off well with Anderson's wife, Marcheita.

"She likes how Coach Anderson's wife came up and just talked to her," he said. "That was really nice . They're getting along really well."

He said he'll be back.

Family visit

Oklahoma State defensive end commitment Nelson Mbanasor and his father arrived in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon for the start of his official visit.

Mbanasor, 6-3, 265, 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Pflugerville (Texas) Hendrickson, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Illinois, Houston, Colorado, Duke and several others.

Normally, college coaches are allowed one call a week to prospects, but there is unlimited contact the week leading up to a recruit's official visit.

Mbanasor was in contact with the Razorback coaches every day leading up to his visit. Mbanasor said he talked to Coach Bret Bielema, defensive coordinator Robb Smith, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and receivers coach Michael Smith.

"I've talked to Coach Bielema three times this week, so we've been in touch," Mbanasor said prior to the start of his visit.

He said he appreciates being able to have his father involved in the recruiting process.

"Me and him going through the recruiting process is really special," said Mbanasor, who is rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN. "We get to see things together and do things together, and in the end, he helps me make my decision, so that's really big."

Mbanasor, who bench presses 330 pounds and squats 485 pounds, looks the part of an interior defensive lineman, But after talking to Robb Smith, he'll play defensive end at Arkansas should he pick the Hogs.

"He's always preaching to me that five guys are leaving after this year, so he sees me filling that end spot," Mbanasor said.

Late call

Arkansas safety commitment Montaric Brown of Ashdown received notice Wednesday that he was invited to play in the U.S. Army All American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7.

Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5, is ESPN's No. 11 safety and No. 192 overall prospect. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma State, Auburn and LSU.

Erik Richards, the national recruiting director of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, said being a late pick isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"Sometimes this late in the process you kind of hold those spots for the best and last guys," Richards said. "Christian McCaffrey was one of the late picks, and Andrew Luck his senior year was the last pick on the roster. So a lot of kids look at like 'Well, I was the last kid chosen.' But a lot of times these last guys chosen end up being the best."

Richards said it was hard to ignore Brown's talent.

"His name just kept coming up, kept coming up and kept coming up week after week in the selection call meetings," Richards said. "We rounded out the roster this week with the last 10 selections, and he was one of them."

The game will be televised on NBC.

