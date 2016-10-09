North Little Rock man, 22, hurt in drive-by shooting
North Little Rock police were investigating after a 22-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday, a department spokesman said.
Officers responded at 11:44 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Graham Avenue and Rose Lane, Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.
The 22-year-old was in the carport at 809 Graham Ave. when a person driving a maroon vehicle pulled up, rolled down the window and began shooting, Dedrick said.
The victim was shot in the forearm and was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. He did not have life-threatening injuries, Dedrick said.
