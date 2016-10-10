2 adults, toddler shot in Arkansas town; several reports of gunfire investigated

A toddler shot during a rash of gunfire in Eudora Sunday was listed in serious condition at a Little Rock hospital Monday, authorities said.

The 19-month-old shooting victim was being treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was airlifted after being struck late Sunday night when shots were fired into a house at 240 S. Mabry St., Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

The child's mother, Viniki Haney, 34, and 24-year-old Trent Turner were also reportedly wounded by the gunfire, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m.

Turner and Haney were taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital, and the release said their conditions Monday weren't known.

While state police were investigating at the house, the agents reported hearing nearby gunfire at 1633 Front St. The person who used to live there had moved out Saturday.

Soon after that, a woman called police and said someone had shot multiple times into her home on Front Street. The woman was home with her infant child, but neither was injured.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for Arkansas State Police, said the shooting and reports of gunfire are “believed to be tied together.”

No arrests have been made.