VIDEOS: After explosives go off, Broadway Bridge arch remains

The Broadway Bridge steel arch did not collapse into the Arkansas River after explosives went off as it was supposed to Tuesday morning.

Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said crews were investigating why the arch didn't fall.

"It should have come down when the explosives ignited," Straessle said several minutes after they went off, sending plumes of black smoke into the air. "That did not happen. The structure is severely weakened and it could come down at any time."

Straessle said the bridge is "extremely dangerous" at the moment and it's unclear what the next step will be if it doesn't fall on its own.

"It's a testament to the structure itself that it didn't fall. It was built solid, I'll just say that."

