VIDEOS: After explosives go off, Broadway Bridge arch remains
This article was published today at 10:17 a.m.
PHOTO BY AUSTIN CANNON
The Broadway Bridge steel arch did not collapse into the Arkansas River after explosives went off as it was supposed to Tuesday morning.
Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, said crews were investigating why the arch didn't fall.
"It should have come down when the explosives ignited," Straessle said several minutes after they went off, sending plumes of black smoke into the air. "That did not happen. The structure is severely weakened and it could come down at any time."
[WATCH LIVE: Live video of the Broadway Bridge right now]
Straessle said the bridge is "extremely dangerous" at the moment and it's unclear what the next step will be if it doesn't fall on its own.
"It's a testament to the structure itself that it didn't fall. It was built solid, I'll just say that."
Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
tressiewilkins says... October 11, 2016 at 10:27 a.m.
Hello!! Did not need a new bridge!!!
FireEyes says... October 11, 2016 at 10:30 a.m.
Nope, didn't need a new bridge. Well, this is a fine mess you've gotten us into. :-)
GC2001 says... October 11, 2016 at 10:31 a.m.
Where's King Kong when need him!
abb says... October 11, 2016 at 10:37 a.m.
Id rather the money go to fix the debacle of the I 430 /630 intersection that STUPIDLY goes from 7/8 lanes down to 3 lanes. Dangerous and dumb IMHO.
Tigermule says... October 11, 2016 at 10:46 a.m.
not a good deal for anybody. Now behind schedule and can you imagine this company being in the driver's seat for any similar jobs in the future?
BirdDogsRock says... October 11, 2016 at 11 a.m.
London must be wishing it had Little Rock's bridge...
HarleyOwner says... October 11, 2016 at 11:06 a.m.
If dynamite can't bring it down, then why was it considered unsafe?
amaxwell says... October 11, 2016 at 11:14 a.m.
Should have called Samsung and got some of their phones to use! Not last years fireworks….lol
