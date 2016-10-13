Driver killed, passenger hurt when SUV overturns in Arkansas, police say

An Arkansas woman was killed when she lost control of her SUV on a road Wednesday in Howard County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, authorities said Sonia Enriquez, 34, of Wickes, failed to negotiate a curve while driving on U.S. 278 around 10:55 p.m.

The 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that Enriquez was driving then left the highway and overturned, leading to her death, according to state police.

A passenger in the SUV, 29-year-old Ferio Gayosso of Wickes, was also hurt in the single-vehicle crash, the report noted.

Travel conditions at the time of the nighttime crash were described as cloudy and dry.

Enriquez’s death was the 416th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.