ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

TODAY

Country concert

Country singer Russell Dickerson headlines a concert with Carter Winter and Megan & Liz at 7 p.m. today at the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. Doors open at 6. Radio station KBOD-FM, 99.7, "The Boot," is the sponsor. Tickets are $15 floor reserved, $10 general admission, $24 VIP (with exclusive meet and greet event), plus fees. Call (800) 965-9324 or (870) 508-6280 or visit thesheid.com.

FRIDAY

Coterie recital

Pianist Chris Thompson, a faculty member at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge and president of the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs, will give a recital for the Little Rock Musical Coterie, 11 a.m. Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Ave., Little Rock. The program: "Homesickness" from the Lyric Pieces by Edward Grieg; "Generalife" from 5 Danzas Gitanas, Series 1, op.55, by Joaquin Turina; three pieces from Cantos Populares by Carlos Guastavino; "Graceful Ghost Rag" by William Bolcom; "Kitten on the Keys" by Zez Confrey; and pieces by John Ireland, Madeline Dring, Ernesto Nazareth, Joanna MacGregor and Robert Schumann. Admission is free. Call (870) 403-2350.

SATURDAY

Rad anniversary

The Downtown Partnership and the River Market will mark the 30th anniversary of the BMX movie Rad with a screening at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Security Amphitheater, Riverfront Park, behind the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Prior to the screening, Rad star Bill Allen and BMX pioneer Martin Aparijo will hold a 3:30 p.m. meet and greet; a Southern BMX stunt show and jam session, 4-6:15 p.m. (take your bikes and show off); and a 6:15 "special BMX dance scene re-enactment from the movie." Admission to the meet and greet is $10; to the subsequent events and the movie, free; food, beverages and event merchandise (including posters, $5, which Allen will sign at the meet and greet) will be sold. Call (501) 320-3503 or visit littlerock.com.

AUDITIONS

Mamet's November

Community Theatre of Little Rock will hold auditions for November by David Mamet, 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. Director S. Christopher Boggs will cast from cold readings from the script for the roles of Charles Smith, the president of the United States; presidential aide Archer Brown; "The Turkey Guy"; political writer Clarice Bernstein; and American Indian chieftain Dwight Grackle. Production dates are Jan. 12-15 and 19-22. Call (501) 410-2283 (ACT3) or visit ctlr-act.org.

