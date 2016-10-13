Home /
Hutchinson maintains support of Trump: 'You vote for a team'
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
Gov. Asa Hutchison on Thursday maintained his support for Donald Trump despite new sexual assault allegations against the Republican presidential candidate.
Hutchinson told reporters in a news conference Thursday that he is "troubled" by Trump's rhetoric. Hutchinson said he is "not following the allegations that closely" as he prepares for a trip to China.
Hutchinson called Trump's language "unconscionable" and said the actions Trump described in a 2005 video reported by The Washington Post and NBC News do depict an act of sexual assault if those statements are true. Trump has dismissed the comments as merely "locker room talk" and said they paled in comparison to what he called Bill Clinton's abuse of women.
In regard to the most recent allegations from two women who spoke to the New York Times, Hutchinson said he was not aware of all the details of those instances.
"I think that some of these are multiple decades old. That does not necessarily make a difference. I think you've got women making claims of sexual inappropriate conduct on both sides of the fence, and you could ask the same questions [of the other side]," Hutchinson said.
"As a person, I take all of those allegations very seriously. But in the context of a political campaign, it gets very muddy," he added.
Hutchinson said his evaluation of the candidate was based on "big picture" issues such as the economy, Supreme Court nominations and combatting the Islamic State, which is why he believes Trump to be a better alternative to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
When asked if Trump could ever do something that would be considered a "deal-breaker" for his support, the governor responded: "You don't know what the future holds, so I'm not going to comment on that."
Hutchinson then listed several problems people have with Hillary Clinton's candidacy and said one could argue there are "deal-breakers" on both sides. He noted he previously supported other candidates such as Marco Rubio and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee but said that he pledged to vote for the party nominee.
"You vote for a team," Hutchinson said.
hah406 says... October 13, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.
Governor, I beg to differ. You have no problems digging up decades old allegations against Bill Clinton, but suddenly it doesn't matter with Trump. And I do not vote for a team unless it is the Razorbacks. But when I vote, I vote for the individual that I think will do the best.
WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot says... October 13, 2016 at 12:25 p.m.
So party before country. Regardless of what Trump has done to date re women, children or animals, a vote for him is a COMPLETE BETRAYAL OF OUR TROOPS. To give someone like Trump, who has no understanding of foreign policy, world affairs - and to say nothing of diplomacy - control of the future of troops now deployed or those who may be deployed is a travesty. He has never served, his entitled children have never served, he has denigrated war heroes, veterans and soldiers who paid the ultimate price for our freedom and safety. A vote for Trump is a vote to submit our troops to leadership by an imbecile who couldn't care if they live or die and who will minimize their contribution regardless. They deserve much better. I can't imagine any family member of any past or present soldier voting for someone such as this.
mrcharles says... October 13, 2016 at 12:44 p.m.
Again how can people get upset with what repugnants are . they are like this and loyalty to party is above country & even G-d of their choice, that is why they stick together in their quest to suck up all the wealth to the top.
As octopus trump said, Women have respect for me & I will tell you . No I have not done the things in the recording to the Anderson Cooper. He also tell you that he likes blacks, latinos, gays, republicans like Ryan and Mccain, Megan Kelly, puppies, kittens, Jews, muslims, Indians of both kinds, common men , dead people and some marsupials . Guess he is the best dang liker in the Universe.
Asa what is that selling your soul bit in your brand of deity systems? Guess it must be that bob Jones U brand, like a bachman Orals Roberts U type.
