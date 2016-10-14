Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 14, 2016, 10:13 a.m.
NEW: Broadway Bridge concrete arches demolition cancelled due to weather, authorities say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:10 a.m. Updated today at 9:26 a.m.

Workers watch as a crane removes the last two steel arch sections of the Broadway Bridge from the Arkansas River Thursday morning after it was take down Tuesday. The job took 48 hours to complete, despite a 24-hour deadline given by the Corps of Engineers to have the pieces cleared from the Arkansas River’s navigation channel.

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Workers are postponing Friday's planned implosion of the remaining arches of the Broadway Bridge because of lightning in the area.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department had planned to implode the three remaining arches of the bridge connecting downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock on Friday, but the weather is prompting a postponement.

Crews are working under a 180-day deadline to demolish the 93-year-old bridge and install a new one. On Tuesday, workers tried to use explosives to take down one arch, but the structure stayed put.

It took about five hours for crews to bring down the arch by attaching a cable to the bridge and pulling it down.

