Home /
NEW: Broadway Bridge concrete arches demolition cancelled due to weather, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:10 a.m. Updated today at 9:26 a.m.
Workers are postponing Friday's planned implosion of the remaining arches of the Broadway Bridge because of lightning in the area.
The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department had planned to implode the three remaining arches of the bridge connecting downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock on Friday, but the weather is prompting a postponement.
Crews are working under a 180-day deadline to demolish the 93-year-old bridge and install a new one. On Tuesday, workers tried to use explosives to take down one arch, but the structure stayed put.
It took about five hours for crews to bring down the arch by attaching a cable to the bridge and pulling it down.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: NEW: Broadway Bridge concrete arches demolition cancelled due to weather, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.