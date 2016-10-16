Awards ceremony raises money for Best Buddies

Last year, they threw a fall white-attire party, with guests encouraged to ignore the outdated Labor Day fashion rule. This year, things were more colorful but no less entertaining -- and fulfilling.

An Evening of Friendship took place Oct. 6 in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center. It raised an estimated $40,000 for Best Buddies Arkansas, which helps create opportunities for friendships, employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event, which featured KTHV news anchor Dawn Scott as master of ceremonies, began with a VIP cocktail reception and a silent auction before seguing into dinner and a program that featured awards presentations.

The Community Impact Award for outstanding leadership and positive engagement in Arkansas was presented to Nathan McClain, a Catholic High School graduate, assistant to the athletic trainer at the school and a classroom assistant at Access Academy. McClain also was recognized as a Special Olympics gold medalist and a certified swim coach, as well as a member of the board of directors for Special Olympics Arkansas. He was recently selected as one of 10 members of the national Athlete Input Council for Special Olympics.

"What a special honor to be recognized by Best Buddies," McClain said during his acceptance remarks. "I thank you for all the good work that you do to open doors for people like me."

The Valley View High School Chapter -- the founding Best Buddies chapter in Arkansas -- received the Outstanding Chapter of the Year Award for 2015-2016. In addition, Canaan Sandy, a member of the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame; his mother, Ginger Sandy, and Hazel Thomas were recognized for raising more than $2,000 for the organization via a pre-gala auction photo of Canaan Sandy running a touchdown at the Arkansas Razorbacks' spring Red-White football game in 2014. The photo will be given to head football coach Bret Bielema for his office.

John Kliegl and his daughter Abbie, who spoke at the 2015 fundraiser as representatives of Best Buddies Iowa, returned as featured speakers for the evening.

High Profile on 10/16/2016