COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Oct. 17

Conway AARP Meeting

CONWAY — The Conway AARP Chapter will meet at 11:15 a.m. at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. Lunch will be served at 11:30, followed by a program from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch tickets will be sold at the door. All seniors ages 50 and older are invited to attend the meeting and join the chapter for $5 per year. For more information, call Ron Ross at (501) 327-6803 or Ruby Johnson at (501) 327-0498.

Know Your Ballot Event

CONWAY — The Hendrix College Chapter of Project Pericles will sponsor the chapter’s biennial Know Your Ballot event at 7 p.m. in Mills A in the Mills Social Sciences Center at Hendrix. The nonpartisan session will focus on the voting process, as well as the arguments put forward by advocates and opponents of the seven proposed initiated acts and state constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. Local candidates have been invited to say a few words and visit with voters. For more information, contact Hendrix politics professor Jay Barth at (501) 450-1319 or barth@hendrix.edu.

Oct. 18

Ladies in Red

CONWAY — The Conway Business and Professional Women will present Ladies in Red at 6:30 p.m. at the former Faulkner County Natural Resource Center, 110 S. Amity Road. Inaugural awards will be given for Career Woman of the Year, Employer of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. The event will feature a salad supper, a silent auction and entertainment by the Little Rock School of Dance. The event is free and open to the public. Women are asked to wear red attire. For more information or to RSVP, call Bobbye Harper at (501) 730-4919.

2016 Krueger Lecture

RUSSELLVILLE — Paul Andrew Hutton, professor of history at the University of New

Mexico, will be the guest speaker for the sixth annual David W. Krueger Lecture at Arkansas Tech University. Hutton will offer a lecture titled Davy Crockett and the Creation of an American Legend at 6 p.m. in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall. A reception will follow. The free events are open to the public. Krueger served on the Arkansas Tech history faculty from 1960 to 2010. For more information, call (479) 968-0265.

Oct. 20

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. at the Maumelle Country Club. The cost of the luncheon is $15. The program will be a fashion show presented by Chico’s. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 994-5518 by Monday. Guests are welcome.

Third Thursday Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Third Thursday Farmers Market will be open from 9-11 a.m. in the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center Courtyard, 130 Village Lane. The market features plants, produce and herbs. Setup is at 8 a.m., and there are no vendor fees.

ONGOING

Friendship Quilt Display

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Museum is exhibiting friendship quilts at the Faulkner County Library. The museum’s textile collection contains quilts from three centuries. Each quilt comes from a small community in Faulkner County, was made during the 1930s or ’40s, and contains the names of residents of these communities. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — A free stroke support group for patients and caregivers meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month at Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. The next meeting will be Nov. 17. The group offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, and provides networking assistance for resources. Guest speakers present topics of interest to the group. For more information, call Debbie Cummings, recreational therapist, at (501) 960-8219 or Gwen Galloway, registered nurse, at (501) 932-3565.

Christmas Parade Entry Forms

RUSSELLVILLE — Entry forms for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, and at www.russellville

arkansas.org. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The entry fee is $25 for a float and $100 for a commercial entry other than a float. The entry deadline is noon Nov. 28. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at

(501) 691-9331.

Upcoming

Author Reading

CONWAY — Tyrone Jaeger, associate professor of English and creative writing at Hendrix College in Conway, will read from his debut collection of short stories, So Many True Believers, at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Faulkner County Library. The stories give voice to the wanton, the restless and those hellbent on self-destruction. Jaeger was born and raised in the Catskill Mountains. He received a doctorate from the University of Nebraska. He is also the author of the cross-genre novella The Runaway Note. Visit him online at

www.tyronejaeger.com. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Artist League Workshop

FAIRFIELD BAY — The North Central Arkansas Artist League will present a workshop by Caren Garner of Hot Springs on multimedia techniques for achieving textural effects, with an emphasis on painting animals. The workshop will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at Bayside Studio, on the corner of Arkansas 330 and Greenwood Road, across from Stringbeanz Restaurant. The workshop fee is $75, payable in advance by cash or check

to NCA Artist League and given or mailed to treasurer Bonnie Hookman, 237 Pine Hill Road, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Bob Reising of Conway will present his paper “Revisiting Ernest Hemingway and Baseball: Sanity, Success and Suicide,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Faulkner County Library. First published in The Journal of American Culture, the paper explores the nexus of “the persistent myth of the mad genius,” literature, success and sport. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks desktop software users Oct. 27 at Arkansas Tech University. QuickBooks Beyond the Basics will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. A working knowledge of QuickBooks is recommended to attend. QuickBooks Payroll will be from 1-4 p.m. Computers will be provided for use during the workshops. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events by Oct. 26.

Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The International Church Planters’ sixth annual golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Tannenbaum Golf Club. The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes lunch, a T-shirt and range balls. Awards will be given for the first-place team in each flight, closest to the pin, the longest drive and a hole in one. Mulligans are also available for purchase. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Mail fees by Saturday to ICP, P.O. Box 112, Tumbling Shoals, AR 72581. For more information, call (501) 362-3339 or email Bill Williams at bw_icp@yahoo.com.

All Souls Day Concert

CONWAY— The Hendrix College Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Karen Griebling, will perform All Souls Musical Mediation on Diversity and Inclusion at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Greene Chapel. Hendrix College Chaplain Rev. J.J. Whitney will lead the meditation. The performance will feature guest vocalists from Little Rock’s opera company Opera in the Rock. The service will honor the memory of longtime Hendrix education professor James Jennings. For more information, contact Griebling at (501) 450-1249 or griebling@hendrix.edu.

KidsFest

RUSSELLVILLE — KidsFest will take place from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hughes Community Center. The event, presented by the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department, is free for all area children. There will be games, prizes, candy and a hero alley. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Chili Cook-off Fundraiser

MORRILTON — The Conway County Foster Care Coalition will sponsor a Chili Cook-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Morrilton City Park, and participants are needed to represent local businesses, civic groups and churches. The event will be held at noon with guest speaker Dawn Scott of THV11. The entry fee is $25 per person/team. The winner will receive a trophy and a $100 Visa gift card. To sign up or for more information, call Kyle Roch at (501) 215-7777. Proceeds will go to the coalition to benefit the foster children and families of Conway County.

Dazzle Daze

CONWAY — Conway’s annual pre-holidays extravaganza, Dazzle Daze, will take place Nov. 17-19 at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St./Arkansas 64. Dazzle Daze will begin with a Girls’ Nite Out pre-shopping event from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. General shopping will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are $7.50 for general shopping; and $30 in advance and $35 at the door for Girls’ Nite Out. There will be a raffle for a red 2016 Ford Mustang convertible and other prizes,with tickets at $100 each. For information on raffle tickets or to purchase event tickets, visit www.DazzleDaze.com or call (501) 513-5191.

Tree-mendous Event

MORRILTON — The third annual Tree-mendous Event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Old Allison Ford Building, 1207 E. Harding St. There will be professionally decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and nibbles. Kids can see Santa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13 to 17. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Proceeds from the event will be used to support men, women and children served by The Safe Place. To provide Christmas decorations or purchase tickets, call Vicki Ennis at (501) 977-7375 or Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

