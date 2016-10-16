Homes threatened by Nevada wildfire

RENO, Nev. — Firefighters in Nevada were hoping to stop a wind-driven wildfire, which had already destroyed 22 homes north of Carson City, from jumping any major roads Saturday.

The blaze between Reno and Carson City was only 5 percent contained, fire officials said. The fire grew to more than 5 square miles and also destroyed 17 outbuildings. Five hundred structures remained threatened. Residents east of Washoe Lake were allowed to return home. Other neighborhoods were permitted but told they might have to evacuate again during the weekend. Homes west of the lake remain under evacuation.

Gov. Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency Friday to free up resources. Approximately 855 personnel were working on the wildfire.

Other resources added to the firefighting effort include seven air tankers and 155 engines, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Fire Dispatch Center. Rain helped moderate fire activity, but strong winds were forecast for late Saturday into today.

The so-called Little Valley fire was first reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the mountains between Lake Tahoe and Washoe Valley about 8 miles north of Carson City. It spread rapidly thanks to winds gusting at more than 70 mph. The cause is still under investigation.