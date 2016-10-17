11 Arkansans arrested in prostitution sting at motel, authorities say

Fourteen people, including 11 from Arkansas, were arrested Friday and Saturday in a prostitution sting at a Fayetteville motel, police say.

According to reports, the Fayetteville Police Department conducted the operation at the Regency 7 Motel at 675 S. Shiloh Drive.

Police noted that contact was made with escorts via text messages. Those conversations began over Backpage.com, authorities said.

Arkansas residents arrested on charges of prostitution were: Jasmyne Hicks, 18, of Van Buren; Luis Martinez, 19, of Fayetteville; Calyn Wilson, 25, of Fayetteville; Whitney Marable, 20, of Fort Smith; Stephanie Smith, 32, of Prairie Grove; and Dominique Johnson, 24, of Fort Smith.

Police said three Missouri residents were arrested on prostitution charges in the sting. They are: Victoria Williams, 18, of Washburn, Mo.; Danielle Stiffler, 28, of Belle Fountaine, Mo.; and Shelby Jones, 24, of Galena, Mo.

The operation also resulted in the arrests of five people on charges of promoting prostitution.

According to reports, those individuals are: Aaron Hayes, 22, of Barling; Dontay Crisp, 18, of Fort Smith; Curtis Niegler, 31, of Gentry; Jason Gordon, 31, of Fayetteville; and Jamal Gibson, 25, of Fort Smith.

A .22-caliber pistol with five rounds of ammunition, more than 1 gram of marijuana and 8 Diazepam pills were obtained during the arrests, police said.