At 6-9, 235, he's too small to be Lebron

The NBA season is rapidly approaching, so here's a little primer, courtesy of Ben Rohrbach or Yahoo! Sports.

"Patrick Patterson is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who plays for the Toronto Raptors," Rohrbach wrote. "He's a talented role player who earned a Sixth Man of the Year vote for his play on the Eastern Conference finalists.

"LeBron James is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's a transcendent talent who earned Finals MVP honors for his play on the reigning NBA champions."

What's the point of all this, you ask? Well, during a recent visit to the Rock and Roll Capital of the World, Patterson, who stopped for a bite, was mistaken for James. By Cleveland residents.

"I'm in Chipotle, right?," Patterson said, recounting his story on Snapchat. "I'm waiting in line, and people start mumbling and talking and s*** as they're looking at me. I finally get to the end of the line, and this woman goes like, 'Are you LeBron James?'

"So, first thought in my head is to be like, 'Yeah, I'm LeBron.' You know, get some free food, free Chipotle, you know?

"But then I'm like, 'Woman, you live in Cleveland, so you should know what LeBron James looks like, right? So, I'm like, 'No, I'm not LeBron James. I'm not from here. I don't live in Cleveland. I don't play for Cleveland.'

"And then this girl from the side decides to chime in and be like, 'I told you so! He too skinny! He too small to be LeBron!'

"I mean, I didn't think I was that skinny, you know? I work out a little bit, you know? I'm taller than the average Joe. But s***, the disrespect."

Hey, at least it was somebody good, right? Too bad about the free Chipotle.

Q&A session

Jeff Gluck of USA Today sat down with NASCAR Sprint Cup driver Kyle Busch last week for a little Q&A session, part of a series of interviews with NASCAR drivers, and found the answers to some burning questions.

Q: "What is an errand or chore in your daily life people might be surprised to learn you do yourself?"

A: "It's not a chore, but people probably don't know (wife) Samantha is scared of cutting (17-month-old son) Brexton's nails -- or doesn't like to cut them -- so I cut his nails."

Q: "She's worried about hurting him or something?"

A: "Right. And he does not sit through it. So it takes the both of us to get it done."

Q: "The longest race of the year is 600 miles. How long of a race could you physically handle without a driver change?"

A: "I think I could make a 1,000-mile race. But I would definitely have to take pre-race precautions to make sure I could make it that far. My limiting factor would be my bladder. I can't make it that long without having to go to the restroom, and I cannot go in the car, so ..."

Q: "Wait, you never pee in the car?"

A: "I can't. I've tried, but I cannot do it. I guess I have a shy bladder."

Q: "In a move to generate more excitement, NASCAR decides in an upcoming race it is going to require every driver to have a passenger in the car. You get to pick the passenger. Who do you choose?"

A: "Anybody who says NASCAR isn't a sport or we're not athletes or all we do is ride around in circles. Put somebody like that in there and let's show them what it's really all about."

As long as they remember to go before getting in the car.

Sports quiz

Where did Patrick Patterson play college basketball?

Answer

Kentucky

