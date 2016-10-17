Home /
Har-Ber leads AP football poll; Jonesboro tumbles after loss
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:23 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
(1) Spr. Har-Ber (7) 6-1 96
(2) Fayetteville (1) 6-1 84
(3) North Little Rock (1) 7-0 82
(4) Greenwood (1) 7-0 73
(7) Bentonville 5-2 55
(6) Pulaski Academy 6-1 44
(8) Cabot 6-1 40
(9) FS Northside 5-1 27
(5) Jonesboro 6-1 17
(10) Russellville 6-1 14
Others receiving votes: Wynne 10, Pine Bluff 7, Bryant 1.
Class 6A
(1) Greenwood (10) 7-0 50
(3) Russellville 6-1 30
(2) Jonesboro 6-1 26
(4) Pine Bluff 4-2 23
(5) Benton 5-2 19
Other receiving votes: West Memphis 2.
Class 5A
(1) Pulaski Academy (10) 6-1 50
(2) Wynne 7-0 40
(3) Sylvan Hills 6-1 25
(4) Morrilton 2-5 16
(-) Greenbrier 6-1 8
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, Alma 3, Watson Chapel 1.
Class 4A
(1) Nashville (9) 7-0 49
(2) Warren (1) 7-0 39
(3) Pulaski Robinson 6-1 28
(5) Prairie Grove 7-0 23
(-) Ashdown 5-2 4
Others receiving votes: Pea Ridge 2, Pocahontas 2, Shiloh Christian 2, Hamburg 1.
Class 3A
1-tie. (2) Charleston (6) 7-0 43
1-tie. (3) Prescott (4) 7-0 43
(4) Bald Knob 7-0 25
(1) Glen Rose 6-1 23
(-) Fordyce 6-1 11
Others receiving votes: Junction City 3, Newport 2.
Class 2A
(1) England (10) 7-0 50
(2) Mount Ida 7-0 33
(3) Hector 7-0 31
(4) Danville 7-0 25
(5) Hampton 7-0 10
Other receiving votes: Des Arc 1.
