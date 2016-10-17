Har-Ber leads AP football poll; Jonesboro tumbles after loss

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

(1) Spr. Har-Ber (7) 6-1 96 (2) Fayetteville (1) 6-1 84 (3) North Little Rock (1) 7-0 82 (4) Greenwood (1) 7-0 73 (7) Bentonville 5-2 55 (6) Pulaski Academy 6-1 44 (8) Cabot 6-1 40 (9) FS Northside 5-1 27 (5) Jonesboro 6-1 17 (10) Russellville 6-1 14

Others receiving votes: Wynne 10, Pine Bluff 7, Bryant 1.

Class 6A

(1) Greenwood (10) 7-0 50 (3) Russellville 6-1 30 (2) Jonesboro 6-1 26 (4) Pine Bluff 4-2 23 (5) Benton 5-2 19

Other receiving votes: West Memphis 2.

Class 5A

(1) Pulaski Academy (10) 6-1 50 (2) Wynne 7-0 40 (3) Sylvan Hills 6-1 25 (4) Morrilton 2-5 16 (-) Greenbrier 6-1 8

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 7, Alma 3, Watson Chapel 1.

Class 4A

(1) Nashville (9) 7-0 49 (2) Warren (1) 7-0 39 (3) Pulaski Robinson 6-1 28 (5) Prairie Grove 7-0 23 (-) Ashdown 5-2 4

Others receiving votes: Pea Ridge 2, Pocahontas 2, Shiloh Christian 2, Hamburg 1.

Class 3A

1-tie. (2) Charleston (6) 7-0 43

1-tie. (3) Prescott (4) 7-0 43

(4) Bald Knob 7-0 25 (1) Glen Rose 6-1 23 (-) Fordyce 6-1 11

Others receiving votes: Junction City 3, Newport 2.

Class 2A

(1) England (10) 7-0 50 (2) Mount Ida 7-0 33 (3) Hector 7-0 31 (4) Danville 7-0 25 (5) Hampton 7-0 10

Other receiving votes: Des Arc 1.