LIVE: Bret Bielema, coordinators review Ole Miss, preview Auburn

— Bret Bielema, Dan Enos and Robb Smith review the Ole Miss win and preview the trip to Auburn.

Bret Bielema

— Offensive MVP was Rawleigh Williams, who also won the SEC Offensive POTW. Jeremiah Ledbetter was the defensive MVP. Special teams MVP was Toby Baker, "without question."

— Team got a break yesterday because its fall break, but they'll get more work done Monday than usual because of NCAA rules. Minimized volume but extra day on the field.

— Auburn's defense has really good players it puts in great positions and the offense has been getting better.

— Bielema didn't do anything different with the defense than he usually does last week. Didn't make any calls. He liked the way the unit responded after the Alabama struggles. The defense graded out really well nationally against Ole Miss.

— Santos Ramirez deserves credit for being able to play against Ole Miss. He could be a player beyond anything he's ever dreamed of being. They'd prefer a lower hit and wrap-up tackle on the last play because Chad Kelly spun out of it and would've picked up the first down. But Ramirez wants to be great and is always in Paul Rhoads' office.

— Wants to get more safeties that look like him: tall, rangy, athletic. He's the only one on the roster that has the body, frame, but they're working to address that in recruiting.

— Thought it was the right call on De'Andre Coley. He as a coach has to do a better job getting that corrected. Coley can go through pre-game warmups but can't be on the field in the first half.

— Josh Liddell's football IQ has taken a big leap this year. Both safeties missed tackles on TDs, so they can use those as learning experience.

— Ryder Lucas and Reid Miller are the first-half emergency depth at safety. Miller would be the one to go if needed. Some corners practiced there in fall camp.

— Bobby Allen gets a lot of credit for Austin. Austin has a different demeanor than Brandon did. Team can never quit on a play because he keeps it going. Austin learned a lot from Brandon.

— Coley is a big-hitter. That's maybe his biggest quality.

— Wishes the roughing the passer penalty on Austin Allen would be grouped the same as targeting.

— Jared Cornelius made an early impression on Bielema by showing up on a Sunday in his church clothes instead of being a player who'd just woken up. His athleticism is great. His vision on the TD was impressive.

— Devwah Whaley's pass protection was a big growing moment. Made a key block on the fourth-down completion to Keon Hatcher. He's gotten a lot more reps now that Kody Walker is hurt and it's really benefitted him. Practice development is huge in the program. Mentions how it's greatly helped a lot of players.

— Hjalte Froholdt took criticism from the outside world but not necessarily inside. He's always had success in everything and had a hard time handling struggles. Kurt Anderson has done a great job with the players to get them where they are.

— Dan Enos has done a great job with the offense. Bielema jokes that he's intense on game days and he'll try to avoid him because he can be a bit snippy. He's done a great job with the quarterbacks.

— Auburn QB Sean White leads the SEC in completion percentage. Their running backs complement each others very well.

— Bielema's offense has always been a two-back system going back to Devwah Whaley. Reggie Mitchell has done a good job calming Whaley since he's gotten on campus. T.J. Hammonds will be seen more and more. He has to know what they're going to offensively and take care of the football. When that becomes more important to him, he'll play more time.

— Notes this is his 46th game at Arkansas and 23 have been against ranked opponents.

— Auburn can go as fast as anyone. Hogs took a step forward handling Ole Miss' tempo better Saturday.

— Hogs will need to do a better job of personnel and plays in this week after struggling with it Saturday. The only input Bielema has on offense is questioning whether there is enough time to get the play off.

— Adam McFain gets the ball up very quickly, one of the fastest Bielema has been around. Sometimes they slow him down. He has confidence. Toby Baker is the holder now because they've worked together.

— Some of the big runs, linemen were blocking safeties and corners.

— They knew exactly how much time Austin Allen needed to run around before taking a knee to run out the clock and it worked down to the exact second.

— Jeremy Sprinkle will be OK after tweaking his ankle against Ole Miss.

Dan Enos

— Liked how the offense established the running game. Thought the line, tight ends and fullbacks did a good job of being physical and the backs ran the best they have all year. Backs both looked explosive. Every time Devwah Whaley plays, he gets more comfortable.

— Bielema was adamant that they had four downs on the final touchdown drive, before even the first play. Changes the calls on second and third downs.

— Jared Cornelius has great patience and vision. Some WRs miss cuts and get going to fast. Cornelius read that the defense overran the play and made a great "puncture cut." His body control and ability to make plays make him a really good football player.

— The pitch play to Rawleigh Williams for a TD came against Ole Miss' heavy package. Hogs wanted to get players in space. Austin had the option of shuttling to Keon Hatcher, but the end closed and he made the correct read to get it to Rawleigh.

— Having a kicker who can make two field goals helps the offense knowing that they don't have to go for it all the time or get it to a certain point on the field.

— Hogs emphasized different schemes, their outside plays and toss plays. Last year, Ole Miss played a lot of five-man fronts with man coverage. In the first half this year, they didn't do it much but did in the second. Hogs thought they could get the edge against all the defenders in the box.

— Austin Allen is pretty level the whole game. He's very competitive and can get a little feisty at times. He's the ultimate team player. Will never do anything selfish on or off the field to draw attention to himself. In this day and age, that's awesome to be around. Brandon was the same way. He doesn't flinch. He got up like he was going to fight the guy who grabbed his facemask. Glad he didn't but liked the attitude.

— The poise he's displayed in late-game situations and against Alabama and Texas A&M, two of the best defenses in the nation, show he's special. Likes that there's no complacency with him. He wants to get better each week.

— Auburn's defensive line is very good. Carl Lawson is a difference maker. First thing you notice is their size. Their back end is very well-coached and has good eyes. Second year coaching at Arkansas and he's realized every week, the defense's are good.

— Tigers' scheme has changed with a new coordinator. They're very multiple and put pressure on them with the stuff they do.

— On Bielema saying he's snippy: "I don't know how to answer that." Thinks he's pretty laid back. Maybe he's thinking of Austin Allen, because he's pretty feisty on game days.

— His wife has accused him of being snippety, but he figured out how to stop after three or four years, which is why they're going on 18.

— Saturday featured 42 called running attempts to backs and receivers, which he liked. Will be difficult to replicate TOP, but he liked the way the game unfolded. If you can run the football and be effective, good things happen. That 40-42 carries a game is an ideal formula.

— A blessing to have the leading passer and rusher in the SEC.

Robb Smith

— Last week was business as usual. The process they've used in the past has had success and they stuck with it. They'll keep using it going forward. Very proud of the way the players played.

— Any time players prepare the way Josh Liddell and Santos Ramirez did and there's positive action, it builds confidence. The safeties will have to help in the run game this week against Auburn.