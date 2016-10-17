More arrests made in fatal shooting of ex-Hog Tyson Gay's daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three men have been charged in connection with a shootout police say left the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay dead.

Trinity Gay died at a Lexington, Ky., hospital Sunday after she was shot in the neck around 4 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire between people in two parked vehicles in the parking lot of a nearby Cook Out restaurant.

Dvonta Middlebrooks fired multiple shots, Lexington police investigators said Sunday. He was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A father and son were also charged Sunday. Chazerae Taylor, 38, and his 19-year-old son, D'Markeo Taylor, both face wanton endangerment counts, police said in an online statement.

A hearing for the three men is scheduled Monday afternoon at Fayette County District Court.

Police spokesman Brenna Angel said police don't believe Trinity Gay was in either of the vehicles involved.

Tyson Gay said he and his daughter were very close, according to Lexington TV station WLEX, which spoke to him Sunday.

"It's so crazy. I have no idea what happened," Gay told the station.

Grief counselors were at Lexington's Lafayette High School on Monday for students and staff, Fayette County Public Schools spokesman Lisa Deffendall said. Both Gay and his daughter attended the school.

Lafayette principal Bryne Jacobs, teacher Rhonda Mullins and girls track coach Crystal Washington all described Trinity Gay as a friendly, outgoing student and person. She dreamed of becoming a surgeon.

"She was full of energy and life," said Mullins, who had Gay in consumer science classes along with the Future Educators of America club. "She was a kid that everybody wanted to teach."