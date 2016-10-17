Police: Arkansas man shot in store; 5 pounds of marijuana found near crime scene

A Jonesboro man told police three men in masks chased him into a store Friday night before shooting him, according to a police report.

In the report, officers found the man sometime after 9:20 p.m. in the back of Gates Detail Shop, which is near Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro, with a gunshot wound to his midsection. He told an officer that three men wearing all black and masks chased him into the store. He tried to hold the door shut but failed. He was shot inside the store, the report said.

Investigators found several bullet holes in the rear of the business and two shell casings, police said.

People at the nearby College Corner Apartments flagged an officer down to tell him three men had run near the apartments, which are located at 305 State St., the report said. Police searched for the men with a K-9 officer, Flak, but could not find them.

Officers also found multiple bags of marijuana near the shop, including inside a dumpster behind a neighboring business. The report said officers found blood on the dumpster and around it.

According to the report, police located more than 5 pounds of the drug around the crime scene. The report also said the inside of the shop smelled heavily of marijuana.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The report said he was shot in the left side just above his groin.