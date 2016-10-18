10 Arkansans indicted in large-scale meth trafficking ring

Thirteen people, including 10 Arkansas residents, were indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month as part of an investigation into a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring, according to U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer.

The federal attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a statement Tuesday that 11 of the 13 charged have been arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine and weapons possession.

According to the statement, authorities made 17 controlled purchases during the drug-trafficking investigation that started last year. The purchases totaled more than 1 kilogram, or 1,000 grams, of methamphetamine, Thyer said.

Those arrested in Blytheville, all residents of the northeast Arkansas city, were: Arther Lionel James, 38; Heath Fowler, 40; Keith Keys, 49; Antonio McNichols, 46; Lewis Miles, 45; and Robert Lamont Brown, 39.

A seventh Blytheville resident, Antonio Brodie, was arrested in Jonesboro, Thyer said.

The multi-count indictment also charged the following fugitives with drug and weapons charges: Brad Vernon, 34, of Gosnell, and Joseph Riley, 30, of Blytheville. They remain at large.

The remaining four charged are: Adam Bailey, 35, of Kennett, Mo.; Angeleke Blankenship, 43, of Kennett, Mo.; Justin Buys, 31, of Blytheville; and Steven Thomas, 31, of Steele, Mo.