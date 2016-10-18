Fight breaks out after Arkansan accuses driver of trying to run him over, police say; 1 arrested

A fight broke out Monday night on a Jacksonville road after a man accused a driver of trying to run him over, police said.

According to a police report, an officer saw the two men fighting in the road at 500 Northgate Drive a little before 7:50 p.m. The officer saw Cortney Smith, 20, punch the victim multiple times, the report said.

The driver told police he was exiting the driveway at the address when Smith walked up to the passenger side of his silver 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, accusing the man of trying to hit him with the car. The driver denied it, saying he was yielding to traffic, the report said.

The man told police that Smith walked around the car to the driver’s side window and started to punch him, police said. The driver got out of the car in an attempt to escape, leading to the fight in the road.

Police said the driver sustained contusions on his cheek and scratches while Smith sported scratches on his neck.

Smith of Jacksonville was arrested and charged with third-degree battery. He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday afternoon.