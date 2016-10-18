Arkansas casino campaign asks court to reconsider ruling

LITTLE ROCK — The group behind a proposal disqualified from the November ballot that would have legalized casinos in three Arkansas counties is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling against the measure.

Arkansas Wins in 2016 on Tuesday filed a petition for rehearing over the court's decision to disqualify the proposed constitutional amendment, which would have allowed casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties. The high court ruled that the ballot title did not inform Arkansas voters that the measure would violate a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in the state.

Arkansas Wins said in Tuesday's the potential conflict was not an essential fact that needed to be disclosed since sports gambling is not essential to the proposed amendment.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.