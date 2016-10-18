Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 5:01 p.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas women predicted to finish 11th

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 3:05 p.m.

arkansas-forward-jessica-jackson-00-dribbles-past-mississippi-state-forward-victoria-vivians-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-in-starkville-miss-sunday-jan-10-2016-mississippi-state-won-80-55-ap-photorogelio-v-solis

Arkansas forward Jessica Jackson (00) dribbles past Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. Mississippi State won 80-55. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is picked 11th out of 14 teams in the preseason SEC basketball poll that was released Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 12-18 season in which they were 7-9 in SEC games. Arkansas was picked to finish ahead of LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss in this year's preseason poll.

South Carolina is predicted to win the SEC after finishing undefeated in league games last season. Gamecocks sophomore A'ja Wilson is the preseason player of the year and one of two South Carolina players on the preseason all-SECE team.

No Arkansas player was predicted all-SEC. Forward Jessica Jackson, a first-team all-SEC player last season, is a senior for the Razorbacks.

Predicted SEC Standings

1 South Carolina

2 Mississippi State

3 Tennessee

4 Kentucky

5 Florida

6 Texas A&M

7 Auburn

8 Missouri

9 Vanderbilt

10 Georgia

11 Arkansas

12 LSU

13 Alabama

14 Ole Miss

Preseason All-SEC Team

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas women predicted to finish 11th

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online