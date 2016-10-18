Arkansas women predicted to finish 11th

— Arkansas is picked 11th out of 14 teams in the preseason SEC basketball poll that was released Tuesday.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 12-18 season in which they were 7-9 in SEC games. Arkansas was picked to finish ahead of LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss in this year's preseason poll.

South Carolina is predicted to win the SEC after finishing undefeated in league games last season. Gamecocks sophomore A'ja Wilson is the preseason player of the year and one of two South Carolina players on the preseason all-SECE team.

No Arkansas player was predicted all-SEC. Forward Jessica Jackson, a first-team all-SEC player last season, is a senior for the Razorbacks.

Predicted SEC Standings

1 South Carolina

2 Mississippi State

3 Tennessee

4 Kentucky

5 Florida

6 Texas A&M

7 Auburn

8 Missouri

9 Vanderbilt

10 Georgia

11 Arkansas

12 LSU

13 Alabama

14 Ole Miss

Preseason All-SEC Team

Makayla Epps, Kentucky

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Alaina Coates, South Carolina

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee