Little Rock police: Robber tells store clerk he has cancer before taking cash, cigarettes

An armed robber told a Little Rock convenience store clerk while demanding money early Monday that he had recently been diagnosed with cancer, police say.

“I don’t want to do this, but open the drawer,” the robber reportedly told the 44-year-old employee around 4:20 a.m. at the Valero at 12001 Colonel Glenn Road as he brandished a black semi-automatic handgun.

According to a police report, two robbers, described as black men between 40 and 50 years old, were present at the time.

"You don't need to do this," the clerk told one robber before the robber replied, "Open the register or I'll shoot you."

The clerk at that point opened the register and gave the robber about $90 before a second demand was made for a pack of Newport cigarettes, police said.

The report states that the robbers then left the scene in a green pickup and traveled west on Colonel Glenn Road toward the Pulaski County line.

One robber was described in the report as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, white and brown striped shirt and brown shorts, authorities said.

A physical description was not available for the second robber.