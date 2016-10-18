Conservative group: Unlikely to get involved in Arkansas attorney general race

LITTLE ROCK — A conservative group that criticized Leslie Rutledge during her successful bid for Arkansas attorney general two years ago says it doesn't expect to get involved in her 2018 re-election campaign and is calling the Republican as a strong advocate for limited government.

The chief counsel and policy director for the Judicial Crisis Network praised Rutledge on Tuesday, a day after Rutledge announced she was seeking re-election in two years. Carrie Severino told The Associated Press in an email she didn't expect the group will need to be involved in Rutledge's re-election campaign.

The JCN criticized Rutledge during the Republican primary and runoff two years ago in a series of television ads and mailers. No Republicans or Democrats have announced a bid to challenge Rutledge.