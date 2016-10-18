Home /
Conservative group: Unlikely to get involved in Arkansas attorney general race
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:32 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A conservative group that criticized Leslie Rutledge during her successful bid for Arkansas attorney general two years ago says it doesn't expect to get involved in her 2018 re-election campaign and is calling the Republican as a strong advocate for limited government.
The chief counsel and policy director for the Judicial Crisis Network praised Rutledge on Tuesday, a day after Rutledge announced she was seeking re-election in two years. Carrie Severino told The Associated Press in an email she didn't expect the group will need to be involved in Rutledge's re-election campaign.
The JCN criticized Rutledge during the Republican primary and runoff two years ago in a series of television ads and mailers. No Republicans or Democrats have announced a bid to challenge Rutledge.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Conservative group: Unlikely to get involved in Arkansas attorney general race
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.