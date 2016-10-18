Gun-toting robber takes cash from Little Rock Family Dollar's safe, police say

A discount store in south Little Rock was robbed for the third time this year Monday night, police said.

According to a police report, the robber entered the Family Dollar at 5200 65th St. a little after 9:40 p.m. He pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter and asked, “Where is it at?” the report said. He then jumped over the counter and opened the unlocked safe, taking an unknown amount of cash from inside it.

The robber, described as a white man wearing an orange mask over his face, ran from the store, heading west on 65th Street, the report said. Police looked for him in the area but were unsuccessful.

The robber was further described as a 19- to 20-year-old standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with a scar next to his left eye, police said.

The crime marked the 10th time since June 2013 that the Family Dollar was robbed, according to Arkansas Online’s Little Rock crime map. A robbery was reported in May of this year, and two men held up the store at gunpoint Sept. 29.