Tuesday, October 18, 2016, 1 p.m.
Forklifts' keys stolen from Little Rock building; burglars may have rode them, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.

An unknown amount of people broke into a Little Rock building and possibly rode two forklifts before stealing the keys and nothing else, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officer Oscar Gomez arrived at 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive at 8:04 a.m. Monday after an employee of Collection Clarksville said someone broke in over the weekend, according to a police report.

The employee told police that the keys to two forklifts were missing and that two doors on the south side of the building do not lock.

Police observed tire marks on the floor "where it appears the suspects may have rode the forklifts" before swiping the keys, Gomez wrote in the report.

The make, model and serial number of the two forklifts were noted in case the people return to steal the machines, Gomez wrote.

No suspect was identified on the report.

DEE672 says... October 18, 2016 at 12:33 p.m.

To the writer of the headline: may have "ridden" them.

