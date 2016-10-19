Home /
VIDEO: Taxi catches fire in Little Rock's River Market District
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:19 a.m.
PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT
A taxicab caught fire Wednesday morning in Little Rock's River Market District.
Officials said the driver's foot got stuck on the accelerator and the vehicle then crashed into various objects including newspaper racks and a tree on a nearby sidewalk, eventually catching fire.
The driver was not hurt, authorities said, and was able to get out of the car on his own.
No one else was injured in the wreck. The Little Rock fire department put out the flames, and the city street department will start picking up the debris and towing the car from the intersection.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
HarleyOwner says... October 19, 2016 at 10:56 a.m.
Not really sure but I think the cab company is self insured. I wonder if that will have anything to do with how fast claims are made?
