'17 Miss America, Savvy Shields, due back in Arkansas

Miss America will make her official return to Arkansas today with a parade and riverfront celebration in Little Rock.

Savvy Shields, 21, of Fayetteville became the third Miss Arkansas to be crowned Miss America in September, but has yet to make a public appearance in the Natural State.

Starting today and ending Sunday, Shields has a busy schedule with appearances across the state.

The weekend kicks off with a "Welcome Home Parade" in downtown Little Rock at 4 p.m. today. The parade will start at the Clinton Presidential Center and proceed north on Dean Kumpuris Street. The procession will turn onto President Clinton Avenue and head west seven blocks before turning north onto Rock Street and ending at the First Security Ampitheater.

A celebration at the River Market will follow the parade, and Savannah Skidmore, 21, of Calico Rock will officially be crowned Miss Arkansas 2016 to fill the role vacated by Shields.

Attendees will have a chance to meet Shields, Skidmore and several other pageant contestants from across the U.S. after the crowning. The Zack Dunlap Band will perform.

On Friday, state Rep. Charlie Collins and state Sen. Uvalde Lindsey will make a proclamation in Shields' honor at the state Capitol at 9 a.m., and at 11:30 a.m., there will be a luncheon at the Governor's Mansion, which has sold out.

Shields, Skidmore and Miss America runner-ups plan to visit Arkansas Children's Hospital after the lunch.

Shields' final appearance in Little Rock before heading upstate will be Friday evening at a black-tie gala at Chenal Country Club. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets may be purchased online for $100.

A homecoming parade in Fayetteville will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Central Methodist Church on Dickson Street. The parade will travel up Dickson and end at the Greek Theater, where there will be a "meet and greet" with Shields and the other contestants.

Madison Watkins, Frank Byers and Trey O'Dell are to perform at the Greek Theater.

Shields was a student at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville before being crowned Miss America. She plans to return to school after a busy year as Miss America to pursue a fine arts degree.

She is the daughter of Todd G. Shields, dean of UA's Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

