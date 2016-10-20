2 children held at gunpoint as Little Rock woman robbed in apartment, police say

Police say an armed robber pointed a silver revolver at the heads of two children while demanding items from a Little Rock woman early Wednesday.

The woman told authorities that the robber, an acquaintance of hers, knocked on her apartment door at Big Country Chateau Apartments at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road around 4:20 a.m., shortly after entering with two other unknown robbers.

According to a report, the known robber, someone the victim knew only by his street name, identified himself as "Chicago" at the 46-year-old woman's door.

Upon entry, one of the unknown robbers pushed the woman against a wall, demanding money and pills from her purse.

Authorities say that a short time later "Chicago" held the revolver at two children — ages 11 and 13 — and made a second demand. He was able to take $982 and Percocet pills from her purse, according to the report.

"Chicago" and the two unknown robbers, described as black men between 25 and 30 years old, then fled the apartment in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.