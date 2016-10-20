Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 1:24 p.m.
VIDEO: Trump says he'll honor results — if he wins

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m. Updated today at 11:54 a.m.

donald-trump-shown-and-hillary-clinton-clashed-repeatedly-wednesday-night-in-their-debate-in-las-vegas-trump-refused-to-say-whether-he-will-accept-the-results-of-the-election-if-clinton-is-the-winner-i-will-tell-you-at-the-time-he-said-ill-keep-you-in-suspense

PHOTO BY AP / DAVID GOLDMAN

Donald Trump (shown) and Hillary Clinton clashed repeatedly Wednesday night in their debate in Las Vegas. Trump refused to say whether he will accept the results of the election if Clinton is the winner. “I will tell you at the time,” he said. “I’ll keep you in suspense.”

Donald Trump is mocking his much-derided comment at the presidential debate that he might not accept the results of the election.

Trump kicked off a rally Thursday in Delaware, Ohio, by saying that he "would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supports and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election."

[INTERACTIVE: Video highlights from presidential, vice presidential debates]

But he added: "If I win."

Trump is continuing to raise concerns about the integrity of the election, despite a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud in the country.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ARMNAR says... October 20, 2016 at 11:54 a.m.

What a train wreck.

I'm loving it.

hurricane46 says... October 20, 2016 at 12:55 p.m.

And if he doesn't win he'll roll around the floor in a hissy fit! LOL!

