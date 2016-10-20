Home /
VIDEO: Trump says he'll honor results — if he wins
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m. Updated today at 11:54 a.m.
Donald Trump is mocking his much-derided comment at the presidential debate that he might not accept the results of the election.
Trump kicked off a rally Thursday in Delaware, Ohio, by saying that he "would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supports and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election."
But he added: "If I win."
Trump is continuing to raise concerns about the integrity of the election, despite a lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud in the country.
ARMNAR says... October 20, 2016 at 11:54 a.m.
What a train wreck.
I'm loving it.
hurricane46 says... October 20, 2016 at 12:55 p.m.
And if he doesn't win he'll roll around the floor in a hissy fit! LOL!
