Dozens of paradegoers welcome Miss America back to Arkansas

Miss America returned to her home state of Arkansas on Thursday for the first time since being crowned, greeted by a throng of paradegoers lined up along a portion of downtown Little Rock's River Market District.

As Savvy Shields, 21, of Fayetteville made her way west of the Clinton Presidential Center on President Clinton Avenue, dozens of attendees of varying ages and from across the state cheered and took photographs.

"It's been my lifelong dream to see Miss Arkansas be crowned Miss America," said 13-year-old Anne Marie Coy of Little Rock with a grin. "I'm having a fan-girl moment getting to actually see Miss America in person."

Shields, adorned in her signature crown and wearing a rose-printed black dress, marked her return to the Natural State in an ornate white horse-drawn carriage with burgundy velvet seating.

Her appearance came after several other in-state and out-of-state pageant title holders seated in the backs of convertibles rode down the street.

They included Savannah Skidmore, 21, of Calico Rock, who was set to be formally crowned Miss Arkansas 2016 on Thursday night to fill Shields' vacant role.

Arkansas native Kari Anderson traveled from her current home in Virginia to Little Rock for the parade.

"It's about time," Anderson said of an Arkansan claiming the title of Miss America.

Camden resident LaDonna Fusilier, 34, with Southern Belles Dance Company of El Dorado, called Thursday's homecoming, and particularly her dance troupe's involvement, a way to "give [Shields] a show."

For the past two years, the troupe has traveled to the Miss Arkansas Pageant in Hot Springs, taking photos and speaking with the contestants. Getting to meet someone who went on to become Miss America, Fusilier said, is empowering.

"Just to see her come home with a title is important to our girls so that they can see Arkansas can bring home something major," she said.

Shields' visit to Arkansas capital city continues Friday with three events — a morning proclamation in her honor at the state Capitol, a luncheon at the Governor's Mansion and a black-tie gala in the evening at Chenal Country Club.

After Friday’s homecoming festivities, Shields is set to travel back to the northwest corner of the state for Saturday stops in her hometown of Fayetteville.

There, a second homecoming parade will welcome her beginning at 4 p.m. at the Central Methodist Church on Dickson Street. It will end at the Greek Theater, where a "meet and greet" is planned with Shields and other contestants.