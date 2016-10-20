Hogs continue to lead for Tennessee forward

More than a month after naming Arkansas his recruiting leader, Memphis-area small forward Rodgerick Brown says the status quo hasn't changed.

Brown, a junior, said his relationship with Arkansas assistant coach TJ Cleveland is a big reason behind his interest in the Razorbacks.

“Coach Cleveland lets me know I'm important to what they are doing and planning to do and putting together a championship caliber team and of course ‘The fastest 40,'" Brown said.

Brown, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Cordova High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tulsa, Penn State, Middle Tennessee and UT-Chattanooga, and is drawing strong interest from Tennessee, TCU and others.

He averaged 16.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1.8 steals a game as a sophomore. Brown visited Fayetteville on Sept. 17 and the trip made him “feel at home."

“I also plan on coming back to (Fayetteville) Nov. 28 (for the Razorbacks' game) versus Mt. St Mary’s,” Brown said.

Brown’s parents also approve of Arkansas.

“They love it, the drive and the school,” Brown said.

He said he communicates with Cleveland more than another coach, but did say Tennessee assistant Michael Schwartz is coming on strong.

“Coach Cleveland just checks on me, my school work, skill development, and basic life stuff,” Brown said.

Brown, who averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals a game for the 16-under Team Thad of Memphis during the spring and summer, isn’t too concerned with making his college decision anytime soon.

“I’m just focusing on this school season and trying to make a run at the state championship again,” he said.