Police question 5 in Little Rock pizza heist

Five people have been identified as suspects in robbery of a Pizza Hut deliveryman Tuesday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers got a call that four or five men had entered a home in the 7000 block of Knollwood Drive about 1:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Police went to the house and talked to the five people, one of whom is a minor, the report said.

Police then learned about an earlier robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver in which two pizzas were stolen from him in the 7000 block of Redwood Drive.

Officers suspected that these people might be involved and said the phone number that called in the delivery order was the same number as one of the suspect's phones.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.