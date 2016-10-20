Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 3:22 p.m.
Surgery an option for RJ Glasper after separating shoulder

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 3:07 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman walk-on guard RJ Glasper may undergo surgery in the near future to repair a separated shoulder, coach Mike Anderson said Thursday.

The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Forrest City native is one of eight newcomers, including four guards, on Arkansas' roster.

"He separated his shoulder a week-and-a-half, two weeks ago, came back and it popped out again," Anderson said.

Glasper averaged 27.3 points, 8.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 steals his senior year for Forrest City while leading the Mustangs to the Class 5A state title. A former high school teammate of Arkansas junior forward Trey Thompson, Glasper opted to walk-on for the Razorbacks despite having scholarship offers from several smaller schools.

