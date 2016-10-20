Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 11:24 a.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Woman carjacked in Little Rock bar's lot

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock woman says an armed carjacker stole her car from a bar parking lot Tuesday night, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police arrived at White Water Tavern at 2500 W. Seventh St. at midnight, according to a police report. Tracy Dean, 34, told officers a black male between 15 and 21 years old wearing a hoodie and dark pants approached her and demanded she give him everything she had.

Dean said that when she refused, he pulled out a gun and took her vehicle, a 2010 gold Mercury Mariner. A witness told police she saw the robber first try to enter the bar before turning around and stealing the car.

Police obtained a partial print from the front door entrance, according to the report.

No suspect was named in the report.

Metro on 10/20/2016

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman carjacked in Little Rock bar's lot

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online