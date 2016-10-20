Home /
Woman carjacked in Little Rock bar's lot
By Emma Pettit
A Little Rock woman says an armed carjacker stole her car from a bar parking lot Tuesday night, according to a Little Rock police report.
Police arrived at White Water Tavern at 2500 W. Seventh St. at midnight, according to a police report. Tracy Dean, 34, told officers a black male between 15 and 21 years old wearing a hoodie and dark pants approached her and demanded she give him everything she had.
Dean said that when she refused, he pulled out a gun and took her vehicle, a 2010 gold Mercury Mariner. A witness told police she saw the robber first try to enter the bar before turning around and stealing the car.
Police obtained a partial print from the front door entrance, according to the report.
No suspect was named in the report.
