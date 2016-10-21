Arkansas court won't reconsider ruling against casinos issue

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't reconsider its decision that votes on a casino-gambling issue not be counted this year.

The state's highest court Friday denied a request to take another look at its ruling disqualifying a Nov. 8 ballot measure that could have allowed casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

Justices said previously the ballot title didn't explain that the measure would violate a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in Arkansas. Arkansas Wins in 2016, which backed the casino proposal, wanted the court to reconsider. It said sports gambling wasn't an essential part of the proposed constitutional amendment.

The lawsuit challenging the proposal was backed by Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs and the Southland Greyhound Park in West Memphis, which offer their own forms of gambling.