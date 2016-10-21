Fund created after Arkansas mass shooting victim's headstone destroyed

The Jonesboro Police Department and Bear State Bank have established a fund to replace the headstone of a 1998 Westside Middle School shooting victim.

In a news release, Jonesboro police said Stephanie Johnson’s headstone at Keller’s Chapel Cemetery was vandalized and found “knocked over and broken” Thursday.

Police Chief Rick Elliott and the bank worked together to create the fund, the release said. Johnson was 12 years old when she and four others were shot and killed outside the school on March 24, 1998, according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives.

Anyone can make a donation at a local Bear State Bank branch or mail a check to the Stephanie Johnson Memorial Fund, Bear State Bank, P.O. Box 3020, Jonesboro, AR, 72403.