Home /
Fund created after Arkansas mass shooting victim's headstone destroyed
This article was published today at 4:42 p.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
The Jonesboro Police Department and Bear State Bank have established a fund to replace the headstone of a 1998 Westside Middle School shooting victim.
In a news release, Jonesboro police said Stephanie Johnson’s headstone at Keller’s Chapel Cemetery was vandalized and found “knocked over and broken” Thursday.
Police Chief Rick Elliott and the bank worked together to create the fund, the release said. Johnson was 12 years old when she and four others were shot and killed outside the school on March 24, 1998, according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives.
Anyone can make a donation at a local Bear State Bank branch or mail a check to the Stephanie Johnson Memorial Fund, Bear State Bank, P.O. Box 3020, Jonesboro, AR, 72403.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fund created after Arkansas mass shooting victim's headstone destroyed
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.