Subscribe Register Login

Friday, October 21, 2016, 3:32 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Guinness declares massive ice cream sundae a record

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.

In this June 11, 2016 file photo, an ice cream sundae is completed during the world record attempt for the longest ice cream dessert along eight city blocks in Ludington, Mich. House of Flavors, one of Michigan's original, continuously-operating ice cream makers and parlors put on the event.

PHOTO BY ERIN LEFÈVRE/MUSKEGON CHRONICLE-MLIVE.COM VIA AP

In this June 11, 2016 file photo, an ice cream sundae is completed during the world record attempt for the longest ice cream dessert along eight city blocks in Ludington, Mich. House of Flavors, one of Michigan's original, continuously-operating ice cream makers and parlors put on the event.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Guinness World Records says a roughly half-mile-long ice cream sundae that was gobbled up in Michigan this June was the longest ever.

The Ludington Daily News reports that the sundae measuring a little over 2,970 feet in length and fed thousands of people lining eight blocks in the Lake Michigan town.

House of Flavors organized the ice cream event in Ludington, 100 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

According to Guinness, the previous longest ice-cream dessert was created in 2015 in Manurewa, New Zealand, and it was 1,957 feet and 1 inch.

Ludington's record may be short-lived, however. MLive.com reports Moo-ville Creamery and others in Nashville, Michigan, tried to break the record Sept. 17, making a dessert that spanned 3,656 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Guinness declares massive ice cream sundae a record

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online