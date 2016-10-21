Home /
Guinness declares massive ice cream sundae a record
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:28 p.m.
LUDINGTON, Mich. — Guinness World Records says a roughly half-mile-long ice cream sundae that was gobbled up in Michigan this June was the longest ever.
The Ludington Daily News reports that the sundae measuring a little over 2,970 feet in length and fed thousands of people lining eight blocks in the Lake Michigan town.
House of Flavors organized the ice cream event in Ludington, 100 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.
According to Guinness, the previous longest ice-cream dessert was created in 2015 in Manurewa, New Zealand, and it was 1,957 feet and 1 inch.
Ludington's record may be short-lived, however. MLive.com reports Moo-ville Creamery and others in Nashville, Michigan, tried to break the record Sept. 17, making a dessert that spanned 3,656 feet.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Guinness declares massive ice cream sundae a record
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.