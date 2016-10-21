Two men robbed outside Little Rock fast food restaurant

Police are investigating after two men reported they were robbed early Thursday outside a Little Rock Rally's by a pair of assailants who indicated they were armed but never brandished a weapon.

According to the report, the two robbers drove up to the fast food restaurant at 5921 Baseline Road around 4:25 a.m. in a white Nissan Altima.

A short time later, they exited the car and approached two men, ages 20 and 26, police said.

The victims said that the two robbers, described as black men, told them they had handguns in their front pockets and that the victims did not need to make a sound, according to the report.

The robbers then went through the victims' pockets, with one robber taking $100 out of a wallet and later stealing a cellphone out of another one of that victim's pockets, police said.

At that point, the robbers got back into their car and drove south on Geyer Springs Road, according to the report.

One of the robbers was described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with a teardrop tattoo under his right eye. The other stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, police said.