Entergy: 4,200+ lose power in part of Little Rock
This article was published today at 9:01 a.m.
More than 4,200 people in part of Little Rock were without power Friday morning due to an Entergy outage that started shortly after 8:30 a.m.
The area without power spans roughly from Markham Street north to Rebsamen Park Road and from University Avenue west to Interstate 430, according to the Entergy outage map at 9:12 a.m.
An Entergy spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking additional information. The cause of the outage was not clear.
This story will be updated as it develops.
