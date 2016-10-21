Arkansas man killed when car overturns after hitting stop sign, tree

An Arkansas man died after his car hit a stop sign and tree and then overturned in Lamar on Thursday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

John Duff, 36, of Lamar was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus north on Cabin Creek Avenue near U.S. 64 around 9:57 a.m., according to the report. Duff was close to the intersection when the Taurus first hit a stop sign and then struck a tree before overturning, state police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police reported.

The death marks the 432nd fatality on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.