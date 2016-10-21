Home /
Arkansas man killed when car overturns after hitting stop sign, tree
By Emma Pettit
Cabin Creek Avenue and U.S. 64, Lamar
An Arkansas man died after his car hit a stop sign and tree and then overturned in Lamar on Thursday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
John Duff, 36, of Lamar was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus north on Cabin Creek Avenue near U.S. 64 around 9:57 a.m., according to the report. Duff was close to the intersection when the Taurus first hit a stop sign and then struck a tree before overturning, state police said.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, state police reported.
The death marks the 432nd fatality on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
