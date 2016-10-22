VIDEO: Austin Allen injures knee, returns to Auburn game

Arkansas junior quarterback Austin Allen left the Auburn game after suffering an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter, but returned a series later wearing a knee brace.

Allen went down when Tigers defensive end Carl Lawson hit him low just after he released a pass in the second quarter. Allen stayed down on the field for several minutes and had to be helped off the field by two members of Arkansas' training staff, but — in yet another show of toughness for the first-year starter — emerged from the Hogs' medical tent with the brace and promptly returned to the game.

Redshirt freshman Ty Storey played two snaps, both running plays, after taking over for Allen, but the Hogs were forced to punt after driving into Auburn territory.