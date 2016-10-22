Home /
Hot Springs police apprehend man wanted on rape charge
This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.
Hot Springs police apprehended a man wanted on rape and terroristic threatening charges Saturday, two days after the department asked the public to help find him.
On Thursday morning, Hot Springs police asked for assistance on its Facebook page, warning residents to refrain from approaching J.W. Wayne Riggins and to consider him armed and dangerous. Police arrested him Saturday, according to a news release.
Riggins, 37, of Hot Springs National Park faces one count each of rape and terroristic threatening, the release said. Online jail records indicate he also faces two failure-to-appear charges. He was booked into the Garland County jail at 2:30 p.m. and is being held on $27,000 bond, jail records said.
He's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Hot Springs police apprehend man wanted on rape charge
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.