Hot Springs police apprehend man wanted on rape charge

Hot Springs police apprehended a man wanted on rape and terroristic threatening charges Saturday, two days after the department asked the public to help find him.

On Thursday morning, Hot Springs police asked for assistance on its Facebook page, warning residents to refrain from approaching J.W. Wayne Riggins and to consider him armed and dangerous. Police arrested him Saturday, according to a news release.

Riggins, 37, of Hot Springs National Park faces one count each of rape and terroristic threatening, the release said. Online jail records indicate he also faces two failure-to-appear charges. He was booked into the Garland County jail at 2:30 p.m. and is being held on $27,000 bond, jail records said.

He's scheduled to appear in court Nov. 1.

