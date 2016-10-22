Authorities: Arkansas man sustains life-threatening injuries when beaten with lumber; suspect sought

Pulaski County authorities are looking for a man they said beat another person with a piece of lumber Friday night, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

In an incident report, the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said deputies found the unresponsive victim, a 42-year-old North Little Rock man, at 733 Wildrose St. a little after 7:50 p.m. Deputies began CPR before medical personnel arrived and stabilized him for transportation to a hospital, the report said. His condition was listed as life threatening on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that 36-year-old Eric McFadden beat the man with a piece of lumber that was two inches thick by two inches wide. Authorities are pursuing a charge of first-degree battery.

McFadden, who also goes by “Lil E,’ is black, 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. The release said he might be driving a dark-blue Dodge Charger that has white stripes on the side. Its license plate number is 012WWI.

Anyone with information on McFadden’s whereabout is asked to call the Pulaski County sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6963.