9 sites in Pulaski County offer early voting
This article was published today at 3:27 a.m.
Early voting in Pulaski County for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at the Pulaski County Regional Building and at eight other locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Maumelle.
The hours and dates for early voting at the regional building, 501 W. Markham St., are:
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7
The hours and dates for early voting at other sites in Pulaski County are:
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5
The off-site locations for early voting are:
• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St., Little Rock
• Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock
• Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock
• Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock
• William F. Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock
• Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville
• Jess Odom Community Center, 1100 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle
• Jack Evans Senior Citizen Center, 2301 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood.
